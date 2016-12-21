Kenya: Tergat Hopeful NOCK Will Meet IOC Deadline

Nairobi — Legendary Paul Tergat is hopeful the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) will meet the extended deadline to implement the International Olympic Committee roadmap by early February 2017.

The review and adoption of the NOCK constitution is the top agenda that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) want discussed by all stakeholders and a draft submitted to the global Olympics governing body by January 9, 2017.

Tergat, who is a member of IOC and NOCK athletes' representative, told Capital Sport it's important the constitution be reviewed before heading to the elections but was coy on whether he will vie for position.

"As a former sportsman and as a leader I am confident we will meet the new deadline and I want to thank IOC for giving us time to sort our issues. Elections were due for this year but we need to make sure that before we go to elections every clause that needs to be amended should be able to take precedence," Tergat, a former world marathon record holder stated.

"If we do that, we will be able to iron out what is not needed before people go to elections and I think it's good for the sport, for the federations and also the country instead of just going to elections with the old constitution. It has come a time we change the constitution and the current office barriers their term is coming to an end so elections is prudent," The former five-time World Cross Country champion declared.

In November 24, a meeting that was meant to bring all the member federations and stakeholders to implement the IOC roadmap among them the constitution review was disrupted by a group of people hence making it impossible to meet the December 31 deadline.

This forced the IOC to give the local Olympic body new deadlines, directing NOCK to formally convene an Extra Ordinary General Assembly end of January 2017 or beginning of February to consider and adopt the revised constitution.

"As you know, this meeting had been convened to discuss and review the amendments proposed to the NOCK Constitution (including all IOC comments sent on 23 November 2016) in order to finalise the draft that would be subsequently submitted to the Extraordinary General Assembly of the NOCK for final consideration and adoption," IOC said in a statement.

Failure to meet the new deadline where NOCK are to conduct elections in March 2017, the IOC said the case will be reported to the IOC Executive Board for further action in accordance with the Olympic Charter.