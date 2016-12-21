Uganda: Resolve Makerere Strike Impasse Quickly

editorial

Emotions reigned high on Thursday when consensus failed as lecturers debated to resolve the ongoing strike at Makerere University. Voices of dissent were raised as the university dons disagreed loudly with their leaders on the Makerere University Academic Staff Association (Muasa) when presented with government terms for re-opening the country's premier and oldest institution of higher learning.

The meeting spun out of control amid chaotic scenes as some defiant and other compliant lecturers faced off for the first time since the closure of the university on November 1.

In a firm resolute manner, the lecturers rejected conditions government set to reopen the university i.e., lecturers accept to receive their November salary and a one month incentive as they wait for next year to be paid for the other five months, a condition they turned down and declined any vote on the strike. They instead instructed their Muasa leaders to return to the university council and negotiate a better deal.

What this means is that the age-old institution of learning is not opening soon. However, this comes with ramifications. Many works in progress at Makerere must have stalled, organisations, institutions and facilities affiliated to Makerere or benefitting from it are suffering too.

For instance, hospitals supplied by intern doctors and ongoing research no longer get this service. This country has enough resources though to go around to the benefit of every citizen, if only planning can be done, but this is not happening.

During the previous presidential campaigns, sacks of money were distributed as handouts to people gratis, which money has gone down the drain with no marked effect on the economy. This money should have been planned for better things.

This epitomises the recurring problem of lack of planning that has left the country reeling from its failure to utilise donor funds. Indeed, one of the sectors that failed to utilise World Bank loans was ministry of Education, the parent ministry of higher institutions of learning including Makerere University, among others.

The issue of equity in remuneration and equal distribution of resources needs, therefore, a forensic audit across sectors to mitigate situations such as recurring strikes as a result of delayed or low wages in government universities popping up all the time.

So, as Makerere University remains closed with bickering among lectures and highhandedness on the part of government, the long term effect is the curtailing of the future, not only of individuals, but of the country too.