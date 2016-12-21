20 December 2016

Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algeria: Dialogue, Social Protection in Algeria Are 'Rich Experiences, Model to Be Shared'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dialogue and social protection in Algeria are "rich experiences and a model to share," said Tuesday, in Algiers, the director of the Governance and Tripartism Department at the International Labour Organization (ILO) Moussa Oumarou.

"Social dialogue and social protection in Algeria are rich experiences that are, in many ways, a model to be shared at international meetings," he said in a colloquium on sharing the Algerian experience in dialogue and social protection.

In this regard, he hailed the commitment of the President of the Republic, Abdelaziz Bouteflika for an "economy of solidarity," and the creation of jobs as "essential" conditions for a "global and sustainable" development.

Oumarou also hailed the recent measures taken by the government to extend social protection to workers, in informal economy and to university graduates during the job search period.

He added that with these measures, the Algerian system of social protection becomes among the "best in the world," in social security because it covers "about 90% of the population, which is an example of progress, particularly in Africa and in the Arab world."

For him, social dialogue and tripartite will be the "main tools to find sustainable and balanced" solutions to the challenges posed to all the countries to ensure "a participative governance" of public affairs.

He said that social dialogue is "a tool" that allows dialogue and exchange of information between social partners on issues of common interest either politically or economically.

Algeria

African Players in Europe - Amartey, Aubameyang to the Rescue

Ghana's Daniel Amartey struck late to salvage a draw for Premier League champions Leicester, and African Footballer of… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.