Algeria: Dialogue, Social Protection in Algeria Are 'Rich Experiences, Model to Be Shared'

Dialogue and social protection in Algeria are "rich experiences and a model to share," said Tuesday, in Algiers, the director of the Governance and Tripartism Department at the International Labour Organization (ILO) Moussa Oumarou.

"Social dialogue and social protection in Algeria are rich experiences that are, in many ways, a model to be shared at international meetings," he said in a colloquium on sharing the Algerian experience in dialogue and social protection.

In this regard, he hailed the commitment of the President of the Republic, Abdelaziz Bouteflika for an "economy of solidarity," and the creation of jobs as "essential" conditions for a "global and sustainable" development.

Oumarou also hailed the recent measures taken by the government to extend social protection to workers, in informal economy and to university graduates during the job search period.

He added that with these measures, the Algerian system of social protection becomes among the "best in the world," in social security because it covers "about 90% of the population, which is an example of progress, particularly in Africa and in the Arab world."

For him, social dialogue and tripartite will be the "main tools to find sustainable and balanced" solutions to the challenges posed to all the countries to ensure "a participative governance" of public affairs.

He said that social dialogue is "a tool" that allows dialogue and exchange of information between social partners on issues of common interest either politically or economically.