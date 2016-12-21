20 December 2016

Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algeria: Air Algerie Receives Operational Safety Audit Certification

Air Algerie has received, for the sixth time in a row, the Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certification, delivered by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and which is required to serve Europe, the national airline said Saturday in a statement.

Valid for two years, "certification IATA requires from its members is today a precondition set by the European authorities for airlines to be allowed to serve Europe, as it testifies respect of safety requirements," Air Algerie said.

The certification's renewal comes following an audit carried out in September by Frankfurt-based Aviation Quality Services (AQS), one of the eight relevant services approved by the IATA worldwide.

Air Algerie has got 2006 IOSA (IATA Operational Safety Audit Program) since 2006, ISO 9001-2008 certificate since 2008 and EASA 145 certificate in maintenance since 2005, and is regularly submitted to audits for certification renewal, the statement noted.

