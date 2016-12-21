Algeria: Plan to Open Frontier Post With Mauritania to Boost Trade

Algiers — Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal disclosed a plan to open a frontier post with Mauritania to facilitate the movement of people and goods and intensify trade between the two countries.

In an address at the 18th session of the Algerian-Mauritanian High Joint Commission, Sellal said that considering their potentials and numerous opportunities of complementarity and partnership, the two countries seek to expand their partnership and cooperation.

Structuring projects are also scheduled in the fields of information and communication technologies (ICT), trade, agriculture and fishing, according to the prime minister.

Sellal called on the chambers of commerce and industry and businessmen to participate in fairs and economic events to benefit of partnership opportunities offered by the two countries.