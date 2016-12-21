Algeria: President Bouteflika Receives Mauritanian PM

President of the Republic Abdelaziz Bouteflika has received, Tuesday in Algiers, Mauritanian Prime Minister Yahya Ould Hademine, who is on a three-day visit to Algeria.

The audience was attended by Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal, Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ramtane Lamamra, Minister of Interior and Local Authorities Noureddine Bedoui, Minister of Justice Tayeb Louh, Minister of Maghreb Affairs, African Union and Arab League Abdelkader Messahel, Minister of Industry and Mining Abdesselam Bouchouareb, as well as members of the Mauritanian delegation.

Ould Hademine co-chaired with Sellal the works of the 18th session of Algerian-Mauritanian High Joint Commission.