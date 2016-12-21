Ghana: Former Miss Ghana Ties the Knot

Photo: Ghana Star

Carranzar Naa Okailey Shooter.

Model and 2012 winner of the Miss Ghana pageant Carranzar Naa Okailey Shooter, who also came third at Miss World 2013, tied the knot in a private ceremony on Saturday.

She is now the wife of Paul Eddy Quartey, CEO of Edern Security.

Carranzar Naa Okailey Shooter is the beauty queen who won Miss Ghana 2012. She is known for placing third at the Miss World 2013 pageant in Indonesia.

Her performance as the second runner-up in the competition is the highest a Ghanaian beauty queen has achieved in the Miss World pageant history.

A month ago, she graduated from the University of Ghana as a dental surgeon.

She's also alumnus of Mfantsiman Girls Senior High School, and runs the Naa Okailey Shooter Foundation, which provides free medical care for rural communities.