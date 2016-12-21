Rwanda: ULK Graduates Tipped on Job Creation

Recently, about 3,872 students of Kigali Independent University (ULK) graduated in various disciplines. They were urged to be competitive if they are to make it on the labour market that is already flooded with so many unemployed youth looking for opportunities.

Talking to Education Times on the sidelines of the ceremony, several experts and students alike acknowledged that one of the most immediate challenges fresh graduates face is lack of the right skills for the labour market, coupled with insufficient start-up capital to venture into self-emplyment.

For Irene Nsengiyumva, the deputy director-general in charge of training at Workforce Development Authority (WDA), interventions like a package for the new graduates to enrich their skills such as the workplace learning policy which was approved by the government in 2015 are the ideal way to go.

"Expose students to industry practices in their training period, asses students in collaboration with industry, to be aware of job opportunities existing, as well as the facilities the government has put in place such as business incubation centre and others," she said.

For Janette Uwase, the proprietor of Iriba ry'ababyeyi based in Kigali, graduates ought to be bold enough to take risks, for instance, by using the acquired skills to create jobs.

Racheal Uwubahimana, a finance graduate of ULK, said she was optimistic about her future with her accomplishment.

"Having graduated with a distinction, I am not going to sit and wait. I will try to put in practice what we were taught and create jobs. Even in other things I do, I will use the knowledge I got from this institution," she said.

"The most important thing is development and this can't easily be realised while working for others. I will work hard so that I can get somewhere better as a person", she said.

Fidele Habimana, a graduate of social sciences, said that he had been working while studying.

"It was hard but I wanted to finish university. My goal was to acquire as much knowledge on as many things as possible. I was always attentive and didn't miss my lessons. Most people study to get jobs, but if not found, one must take the initiative to create a job using the skills were taught," he said.

Angelique Uwizeyemana, a graduate of accounting, said since she had excelled, she was ready to face the job market.

"I believe when you fight for something, work hard, like studying and pass with good grades, it is easy to embrace the world out there. They have empowered us to create jobs and be self-employed. I see myself joining the export and import business," she said.