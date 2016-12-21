Rwanda: Muhongerwa Elected New City of Kigali Vice Mayor

Patricia Muhongerwa was yesterday elected as the new Vice Mayor in charge of social affairs for the City of Kigali. She replaces Judith Kazaire, who was appointed governor of Eastern Province.

Muhongerwa beat Pravda Mpfurankunda, garnering 114 votes of the 153 councillors who participated in the election. Muhongerwa (above) has been the Director of Human Resources and Administration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She outlined her priorities as seeking a solution for street children, unemployment among the youth and improved service delivery.

The Minister for Local Government, Francis Kaboneka, who was present at the event, advised Muhongerwa to put emphasis on complying with the vision of Kigali city and the country respectively.

"This city is our country's mirror; you should work with others to keep it clean and developmental. You should be also innovative," Kaboneka said.

"Make sure you get to the people, listen to them and address their needs," the minister said.