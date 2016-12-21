21 December 2016

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Muhongerwa Elected New City of Kigali Vice Mayor

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Triphomus Muyagu

Patricia Muhongerwa was yesterday elected as the new Vice Mayor in charge of social affairs for the City of Kigali. She replaces Judith Kazaire, who was appointed governor of Eastern Province.

Muhongerwa beat Pravda Mpfurankunda, garnering 114 votes of the 153 councillors who participated in the election. Muhongerwa (above) has been the Director of Human Resources and Administration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

She outlined her priorities as seeking a solution for street children, unemployment among the youth and improved service delivery.

The Minister for Local Government, Francis Kaboneka, who was present at the event, advised Muhongerwa to put emphasis on complying with the vision of Kigali city and the country respectively.

"This city is our country's mirror; you should work with others to keep it clean and developmental. You should be also innovative," Kaboneka said.

"Make sure you get to the people, listen to them and address their needs," the minister said.

Rwanda

Germany Invests Rwf30 Billion in Energy Sector

Efforts to boost power generation are set to receive timely support thanks to Germany's commitment to invest Euros… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.