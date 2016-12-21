Rwanda/Morocco: Duo Heads to Morocco for Specialized Treatment

Rwanda's fast-rising footballers Onesme Twizerimana (APR FC) and Kevin Muhire (Rayon Sports) on Tuesday left the country for Morocco to receive advanced medical treatment for their damaged knee ligaments sustained in the on-going Azam Rwanda Premier League.

The pair departed yesterday afternoon aboard Qatar Airways and are scheduled to arrive in Casablanca on Wednesday (today) afternoon after having a stop-over in Doha.

The specialized treatment will be offered by Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) counterparts Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF) under the partnership agreement that exists between the two football associations.

Both Football Associations have an existing partnership dating back to 2015 aimed at boosting technical development specifically in areas of medical assistance and infrastructure development.

According to a statement released by FERWAFA on Tuesday, the two players will be attended too by experienced surgeons in Morocco ahead of their return to Kigali in the first week of January, 2017.

The partnership between FERWAFA and FRMF has seen various players revive their football career through the specialized treatment offered by the Moroccans.