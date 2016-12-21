Rwanda: Rally Drivers Want RAC to Lift Ban on Davite

Motorsport drivers from Burundi, Uganda, Zambia and Rwanda have appealed for the return of national rally driver Giancarlo Davite, who is currently serving a one-year ban.

In July this year, Rwanda Automobile Club (RAC) gave Davite a one-year suspension barring him from competing in any local or continental competition. In return, the Italy-born rally driver also took an indefinite break from Rwandan motorsport.

RAC spokesperson, Francois Cyatangabo stressed that the decision the former national rally champion was suspended because of indiscipline.

As the driver continues to serve the ban, an astounding number of fellow drivers have appealed to the local motorsport governing body to pardon Davite so that he can return to competing and flying the Rwandan flag at African Rally Championships (ARC) races.

Some regional drivers that made the appeal include; Burundi's Valery Bukera, Mohamed Roshanali, Sultan Kalula as well as Zambian rally champion Muna Singh Jr. and Kenya's reigning ARC champion Smith Don.

"RAC should pardon Davite, either by reducing the ban or make him apologize so that the matter is settled. Honestly to be suspended for a year is a severe punishment especially since we compete in rally because of passion and not as a business," Roshanali told Times Sport.

Ugandan driver Wilbert Pole Pole, who won the 2016 Rallye Des Milles Collines last Saturday, said both RAC and Davite should find a better way to settle their differences.

Another local driver, who preferred not to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue, said: "Davite has done so much for the sport in Rwanda and he does not deserve such a harsh punishment. But the problem with RAC is that, they don't like to be told the truth."

"RAC has messed up the sport through poor organization as we all saw during this year's Gakwaya Memorial Rally in Huye. Burundi drivers boycotted the award ceremony because RAC wanted to announce a different winner from the actual one and as a result, Burundian drivers have now resorted to organizing their races," he added.

The campaign to have Davite pardoned came to the fore during this year's Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Race, where most drivers placed stickers on their cars with the words, 'Bring back Gianca'.

Until now, RAC has insisted that Davite should serve the ban, which has forced him and his female navigator Sylvia Vindevogel, to obtain a Burundi license.

The pair tried to register for the Pearl of African Rally in Uganda in September but they were denied the opportunity because of the ban. However, last weekend, they raced in Rally du Burundi which they won ahead of 11 other crews.

With Gianca Rally Team, which is the most experienced and active crew, now driving on a Burundi license, local rally enthusiasts believe it is a major blow to Rwandan motorsport.

Other drivers like Christakis Fitidis had already opted for Uganda, while the 2012 Mt Gorilla champion Elefter Mitrarose seems to have lost appetite for racing.