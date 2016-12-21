Namibia: Hefty Fines Await Litterbugs At the Coast

Visitors and holiday makers to the coastal town of Walvis Bay and Swakopmund face a N$1,000 fine, three months imprisonment, or both for dumping, depositing, leaving, spilling, dropping or placing anything that affects the cleanliness of beaches.

This includes leaving behind bait, fish hooks, or offal on the beaches. Visitors that intend to camp and use tents are also not allowed to camp on the seashore overnight. Bonfires or braai's are not allowed on the beach unless suitable and removable containers are used. Leaving behind ash or coals on the beach is also a fine-able offence.

Municipality of Walvis Bay, spokesperson, Caty Sheya said in a statement that the coastline has always been a popular choice for visitors to soak up the sun and cool breeze, while the more adventurous take on the dunes and ocean in a variety of sports and recreational activities.

"In the past the festive season has also seen its share of injuries and damage to property due to irresponsible behaviour and disregard for road safety and fellow road users," said Sheya.

To ensure a peaceful and safe holiday, visitors are reminded of the municipal by-laws relating to the control of the seashore, the sea and its environment.

"The desert environment is home to many unique plants and small animals that are destroyed by such behaviour," Sheya added.

Furthermore holiday makers are also reminded to have fishing permits for recreational angling at hand and these can be obtained at the offices of the Ministry of Marine Resources and Fisheries in Walvis Bay or Swakopmund.

Meanwhile, off-road Vehicles and Quad Bikes also require permits. Four wheel drive vehicles are allowed near the beach area north of Langstrand up to the Swakop River mouth.

"No quad bikes or four-wheel drive vehicles are allowed between the northern edge of the Langstrand Resort and the southern tip of the Afrodite Beach development," she added.