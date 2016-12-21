Zimbabwe: Mugabe - Critics Have Turned Zimbabweans Against Me

Harare — BELEAGUERED Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe's ruling party blamed his opponents for stimulating social unrest in the crisis-torn Southern African country. In a report following the endorsement of the aged leader as its candidate in the elections set for 2018, Zanu PF alleged the opposition including the Movement for Democratic Change and Zimbabwe People First, a splinter from the ruling party, were agitating the impoverished youth against him leading to protests that rocked the country in 2016.

"Opposition political parties including MDC-T, MDC-M and ZimPF as well as civil organisations are fueling social unrest that has held to the destruction of property, threat to lives and distortion of the general state of security in the country," reads the Zanu PF report.

The party nonetheless conceded the economic crisis characterized by rising unemployment and failure to pay civil servants had left the majority of the 14-million population disillusioned. "People who have nothing to lose remain the greatest threat to the country's security. These include the unemployed, homeless, hungry and individuals who see no light in Zimbabwe." Critics blame policies by Mugabe (94) and Zanu PF for destroying Zimbabwe's economy.

Factionalism within his party is seen as a security threat. Some party members have in recent months broken ranks, blaming the 94-year-old for the country's crises. "Blaming opposition, civil society for the ills will not help anybody. The root cause for these is President Mugabe's greed for power," said a senior Zanu PF official from Masvingo, speaking to CAJ News anonymously. - CAJ News