Central African Republic: Militia On Deadly Rampage in CAR

Nairobi — AT least 50 people have been killed and thousands displaced over the past month following a reign of terror by a recently-formed armed group in northwest Central African Republic (CAR). Called the "Return, Reclamation, Rehabilitation," or 3R, the sect has been blamed for the rape of women and girls, burning villages and displacing at least 17 000 people.

Of these, 14 000 have sought refuge around the town of Bocaranga while the rest are on the border with Cameroon. The 3R, under self-proclaimed General Sidiki Abass, emerged in late 2015 purportedly to protect the minority Peuhl population from attacks by anti-balaka militia, one of the two major combatant groups in the country.

Anti-balaka, under the command of a self-proclaimed general, Abbas Rafal, have also killed Peuhl civilians and fighters in and around Bocaranga. Speaking at the organisation's regional office in Nairobi, rights advocate, Lewis Mudge, called for international intervention.

"The northwest territory now presents an emerging crisis," he said.

Speaking by telephone, Anti-balaka general secretary, Patrick Gombado, confirmed attacks by 3R. Abass denied accusations his force abused civilians. - CAJ NEWS