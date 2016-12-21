21 December 2016

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Central African Republic: Militia On Deadly Rampage in CAR

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Maria Macharia

Nairobi — AT least 50 people have been killed and thousands displaced over the past month following a reign of terror by a recently-formed armed group in northwest Central African Republic (CAR). Called the "Return, Reclamation, Rehabilitation," or 3R, the sect has been blamed for the rape of women and girls, burning villages and displacing at least 17 000 people.

Of these, 14 000 have sought refuge around the town of Bocaranga while the rest are on the border with Cameroon. The 3R, under self-proclaimed General Sidiki Abass, emerged in late 2015 purportedly to protect the minority Peuhl population from attacks by anti-balaka militia, one of the two major combatant groups in the country.

Anti-balaka, under the command of a self-proclaimed general, Abbas Rafal, have also killed Peuhl civilians and fighters in and around Bocaranga. Speaking at the organisation's regional office in Nairobi, rights advocate, Lewis Mudge, called for international intervention.

"The northwest territory now presents an emerging crisis," he said.

Speaking by telephone, Anti-balaka general secretary, Patrick Gombado, confirmed attacks by 3R. Abass denied accusations his force abused civilians. - CAJ NEWS

Central African Republic

New Armed Group Causes Mayhem

A recently formed armed group called "Return, Reclamation, Rehabilitation," or 3R, has killed civilians, raped, and… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.