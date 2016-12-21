Uganda: Suspected Robber Burnt to Death

The police in Kabale are investigating circumstances under which a suspected robber was burnt as he tried to steal shop items in Kabale town on Tuesday night.

The police spokesman for Kigezi, Mr Elly Maate said that the incident happened at around 9pm at Ms Margret Tumusime's shop located along Kabale-Kisoro road. The police is currently investigating the matter to establish whether the deceased was burnt by the mob or burnt himself as alleged by the shop owner.

"The identity of the deceased is not yet known and his body has been taken to Kabale regional referral hospital mortuary. We are now investigating to establish whether the deceased was burnt by the mob that suspected him to be a robber or he burnt himself as they shop owner claims," Mr Maate said.

The shop owner Tumusime said that a strange man entered her shop asking for airtime and body jelly, and as she tried to bring them, the man pulled out a knife and threatened to stab her.

"I made a loud noise that attracted many people who gathered and after seeing that many people were around him, he poured paraffin on himself before he lit a fire that burnt him to death, destroying my shop items worth millions of shillings," Mr Tumusime said.

The police officer in charge of fire in Kigezi sub region Mr Moses Muhanguzi said that they managed to put out the fire before it could spread to other shops in the neighbourhood.