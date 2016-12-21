Tanzania: School of 200 Pupils in Hands of 3 Teachers

KWAZENETH Primary School at Potwe Ward in Muheza District is in acute shortage of teachers with only three of them currently manning the whole institution.

Speaking with the "Daily News" yesterday here, the School Headmaster, Bakari Kihea said that in the course of this year, only three teachers took care of 200 pupils registered there from Standard One to Seven.

"Shortage of teachers in my school is one of the major challenges that is facing us.

Initially, we were five and two retired last year, and I have met relevant authorities on the matter and they only managed to bring us two teachers that is why we are currently three, " he added.

However, the Primary Education Department at Muheza District Council promised to add them more teachers as soon as the government will embark on employing some in the next financial year, he further pointed.