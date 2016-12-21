Liberia: President Sirleaf Visits Deceased VP - Dr. Moniba's Family Ahead Reburial Ceremony.

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on Tuesday, December 20, 2016 visited the family of the late Vice President of the Republic of Liberia, Dr. Harry Fumba Moniba to console them ahead of his reburial ceremony expected to take place in Bolahun Clan, Kolahun District, Lofa County. President Sirleaf also toured his Vice Presidential Library and Museum while visiting the family.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the Liberian leader was accompanied by the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Amb. Sylvester Grisgby, Cllr. Jonathan Fonati Koffa, Minister of State Without Portfolio, among others.

At the home of the late Liberian Vice President, President Sirleaf was met upon arrival by the widow of the deceased, Madam Minitta Moniba and children including Dr. Clarence Moniba, and a host of members. She was later taken on a guided tour by Dr. Clarence Moniba.

President Sirleaf used the occasion to tour the late Vice President's private museum, residence, interacted with his children, grand and great-grand children, traditional dancers, and community members who turned out to celebrate the life and legacy of the late Vice President, Dr. Harry Fumba Moniba.

Speaking to the media following the Liberian leader's visit, Dr. Clarence Moniba, son of the deceased and the Head of President Delivery Unit (PDU) said the reburial ceremony planned by family members was meant to celebrate the kind of life their father lived as a means of encouraging others to emulate his legacy.

Dr. Monibah said since the death of his father in 2004 following a tragic motor accident in the United States of America, his remains was subsequently brought to Liberia and temporarily buried at his home in Paynesville; family member have always opted for honoring the late Vice President's "Will" of being buried in his home Town - Bolahun Clan in Kolahun District, Lofa County.

Dr. Moniba thanked President Sirleaf for the visit to Moniba family and for honoring his father with her presence accompanied by senior government officials.

Meanwhile, the ceremony is expected to be the second in five years, following the reburial of Dr. Edward Beyan Kesselly, founding and former first partisan of the ruing Unity Party held on Saturday, April 29th, 2011 in Nyamaamdu Town in Quardu Gboni District of Lofa County. The late Dr. Kesselly's reburial brought together more than 10,000 people to celebrate his life and legacy.