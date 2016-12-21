21 December 2016

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Increased Awareness On Road Safety for End of Year Festive Season

press release

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure and Land Transport, in collaboration of the Mauritius Police Force, launched two leaflets on drink driving and driving without due care this morning, at Place d'Armes, Port Louis.

The two leaflets bear the slogans "Ou bwar, ou kondir, ou desoule dan station", to discourage drivers from drinking and driving, and "Motocyclis Pran Kont!!! Ou plis frazil", reminding motorcyclists of necessary precautions to be taken on the road.

The leaflets were distributed to drivers and motorcyclists on the M2 motorway, in front of Place d'Armes and concurrently, they will be distributed in Jumbo-Phoenix, Bagatelle Mall of Mauritius, Ebene Cybercity, Shoprite and Flacq.

This initiative aims at raising awareness of the public during the festive season and is in line with the sensitisation campaign on Road Safety which kicked off some three months ago. There is an on-going sensitisation campaign for pedestrians and motorcycle riders on the radio, encouraging them to exercise greater care and responsibility on the road as they are the most vulnerable to death and injury. According to statistics, out of the 139 persons killed in road accidents during 2015, riders of motorised two-wheelers and pedestrians accounted for the greater number of road fatalities, with 54 and 44 deaths respectively.

The Road Traffic Act has been amended so as to increase the penalties for certain serious offences, in particular those relating to dangerous driving, driving without care, and causing death by careless driving when under the influence of intoxicating drink or drugs.

