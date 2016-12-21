Cameroon: SCNC' BRING BACK OUR BOYS Campaign

press release

Since Dec. 9, 2016, parents and relations have been moving from one detention camp to the other to locate the where about of their children. The failure to locate their loved ones or to receive satisfactory information has only increased the fears, worries and anger against the annexationist regime and agents whose language of command and obey- French- many do not understand.

Indeed an annexationist colonial power is known for its consistency in inconsistency. Is it not incredible that while Yaoundé is flashing white washed dialogue and sending powerless surrogates to Bamenda, its troops are armed to the teeth with firm executioner's instructions? As if angered by Ni John Fru Ndi's stern warning "No blood should drop in Bamenda again!" and to prove to him and all Southern Cameroonians that that was only the bark of a toothless bull dog, not only one or two were killed but many were executed for no crime. But in la Republique du Cameroun's annexationist law, the annexed and subjugated have no right, not even the voice for peaceful protest. The question of no right is clearly dramatized by the fact that even the co-opted are used as toilet roll. If not how is it that the Rt. Hon. P.M. and Head of Government, Philemon Yang, stood speechless while la Republique du Cameroun's Proconsul, his supposed subordinate, ordered the execution of unarmed youths in his ancestral land! Or was he sent to supervise the executions carried on by his subordinates?

Suivre @camerbe

While the people of British Southern Cameroons are still mourning the murder of their children in Bamenda, Kumba and dehumanization and decapitation of the human spirit at the Buea University, the annexationist Yaoundé regime added salt to a painful bleeding wound. As it was in 1962 consequent upon the Ebubu, Tombel massacre, the 1992, 1997 and the Wum Saga of April 27, 2016, some seventy youths arrested in Bamenda on December 6, 2016 were two days after kidnapped to Bafoussam and Yaoundé, la Republique du Cameroun. After the heavily flawed Presidential election of 1992 when the victor Fru Ndi, a Southern Cameroonian, became the vanquished some leaders and activists of the SDF were kidnapped to Yaoundé by night under heavily armed troops.

Among those feared in the December 6, 2016 arbitrary arrest to have disappeared or kidnapped to la Republique du Cameroun territory as if they were war captives are;

1. Chi Nsoh Ringobell

2. Langha Clearance Boi

3. Tatae Ncok

4. Roger Gadinga

5. Asangon Joseph

6. Penny Nickson Asobo

7. Che Roger Funwi

8. Mbah Louis

9. Bah Joel

10. Bruno Taneng

11. Valentine Biyemah

12. Donsong Miafo Herman

13. Ngwa Denis

14. Tikom Charles

15. Niba Oliver

16. Nziki Solomon

17. Nkwenti Sama Emmanuel Penn

18. Mbi Louis

19. Akewo Casen

20. Kenneth Fobah

21. Acha Mbah Valary

22. Atawan Feojus

23. Yembeh Clinton

24. Mudoh Elvis Abong

25. Fongole Lesley

26. Menia Ferdinand

27. Winceslaus Azeh

28. Tamngwa Malvin Tamngwa

29. Abwuo Desmond Tita

Arrested on 6 December 2016 and taken to GMI, they were later moved to the Central Prison, Bamenda on 8 December 2016 on orders of SDO Mezam. They are all youths aged between 15 and 30 years. Many are students who were arrested near their homes as schools are on sit in strike. It should be recalled that Divine Sambella of Longla Commercial College was murdered in front of their house in the Small Mankon Quarter (SCNC Press Release of 10th December 2016).

Some of them are sickly while some sustained serious injuries from torture and gun shots and judging from past experiences of constant severe torture to destroy the resistance spirit and instill fear, no medical care and poor or no feeding, we fear for their health, safety and security. Kidnapping them to Bafoussam and Yaoundé only makes matters worse for the victims and the families, who inevitably are being psychologically and morally tortured - fear of the unknown. Some victims of the 1997 episode lost their lives in Kondengui, Maximum Prison, Yaoundé.

Yaoundé's persistent transfer of Southern Cameroonians who are alleged to have committed a crime on Southern Cameroons soil (common law jurisdiction) to la Republique du Cameroun (civil law jurisdiction) is not only common knowledge, it is clear prove that la Republique du Cameroun respects no international law and obligation. La Republique du Cameroun, a signatory to the AU Charter and the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights submitted to the jurisdiction of the African Commission in the case filed by the SCNC/SCAPO against annexation and colonial occupation, Communication 266/2003 but when the Ruling came out and was approved by the AU Summit in July 2009 calling for Constructive Dialogue under the Good Offices of the African Commission the modern African imperial power imposing neo-apartheid in British Southern Cameroons has flouted the Ruling with impunity.

It is worth pointing out that aggressively looking troops that display the arrogance of conquistadors are still being ferried into Bamenda from la Republique du Cameroun, tear gas, intimidating gun firing still get on even at night. Added to this, threats of arrest are still on as was the case with the arbitrary arrest of Mancho Bibixy (BBC) the Youth Leader, who was rescued from the mouth of the lion by his valiant comrades.

As respecters of international law and obligations and cognizant of the fact that for international peace based on justice to prevail, it is mandatory that the civilized and democratic world should rise against injustice anywhere which threatens justice and human freedom everywhere in the world. The UN the UK and the good people of the world cannot afford to exercise the culture of silence we have seen for more than half a century. It is in this light of human tragedy that Martin Luther King Jr., in human interest sounded this alarm bell, "The ultimate tragedy is not the oppression and cruelty by the bad people but the silence over that by the good people."

We, the people of the former UN Trust territory of British Southern Cameroons cognizant of our rights to self-determination and to a sovereign homeland and believing fervently that annexation and colonial rule are crimes against humanity and threat to world peace, therefore;

1. Call on the UN, AU, the Commonwealth and international Community in general to mount meaningful pressure on President Paul Biya to release and BRING BACK OUR BOYS (BBOBs) and hand to us the parents, relations and friends; in Bamenda in the good health they left our houses on December 6, 2016.

2. Remind the AU that President Paul Biya having refused submitting to the Constructive Dialogue, the Continental Body has only one option left, namely, place the British Southern Cameroons Question for de-annexation on the agenda of the UN. For the AU to be relevant and give hope to the oppressed peoples of Africa, AU's institutions must have the capacity and political will to enforce its decisions and make member nations respect the provisions of its Charter.

3. Call on the UN, the Trustor, and the UK, the trustee power, to complete their unfinished obligations as enshrined in the UN Charter and Trusteeship Agreement. It is self-evident that our plight is a consequence of botched decolonisation in 1961. To forgive the evil deed of 1961, the UN must respect its obligations and right the wrong of 1961 so that the people of British Southern Cameroons assume their deserved seat at the UN among the free people of the world.

4. Assure the UN and international community in general that the indignities, acts of dehumanization, brutality, murders, disappearances, disenfranchisement, exclusion, mindless exploitation and plunder of our natural wealth, among others, we have had under la Republique du Cameroun annexation and colonial rule for 55 years far outweigh what we suffered under British influence from 1858-1886, German colonial rule from 1886-1916 and British Mandate/Trusteeship from 1916-1961 put together. And we can bear it NO MORE! Any failure from the UN to positively intervene NOW is direct invitation and license for la Republique to carry out genocide against our peace-loving and law abiding people which could have greater implication - intensity and extensity- (distabilise Nigeria and West Africa in general) than the Rwanda genocide.

Done in Buea this 19th Day of December, 2016.

For the SCNC, and in the name of the people, of British Southern Cameroons.

NFOR, N. NFOR

National Chairman, (SCNC)

Cc;

Common Law Lawyers

Teachers Trade Unions

Religious Authorities

Diplomatic Missions in Yaoundé,

ACHPR, Banjul, The Gambia

Pan African Parliament, Midrand 1685, Gauteng Province, South Africa

Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, London

AU Commission Chairman, Addis Ababa

Commonwealth SG, London

UN SG, New York, USA

The Press

Archives