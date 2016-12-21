Ethiopia: Ministry Prioritizes Quality Infrastructure

The Ministry of Science and Technology said it has attached increased focus to quality issues crucial in achieving the national vision of export oriented economic transformation.

At a conference organized by Ethiopian Conformity Assessment Enterprise, Minster Dr. Eng. Getahun Mekuria siad quality standards are the gateway towards the expected economic targets of the nation. "Quality infrastructure and trade are two sides of the same coin."

Ethiopia is working hard to become WTO member and in this regard the economic system of the country needs to address issues related to quality for they are technical barriers to trade, he added.

According to him, the Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) agreement which is administrated by the WTO aims to ensure technical regulations, standards and conformity assessment procedures, and are non-discriminatory and do not create obstacles to trade.

Standardization and Quality Infrastructure International Consultant and EU/ACP/TBT Project to Ethiopia team leader Graham Hollway said Ethiopia is one of the African countries where there is better standard infrastructure. "Ethiopian government's effort to change the life style of the people has direct correlation with quality standards."

For his part, Ethiopian Conformity Assessment Enterprise Director General Teshale Belihu said for growing economies like Ethiopia the issue of standard infrastructure is an issue of no compromise. This is specially true to compete in the international as well as regional markets.

"Standard infrastructure plays a key role for the economic development of the country as well as for the country's accession to WTO," he said.