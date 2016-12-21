Ethiopia: Ceaseless Efforts to Realize CRGE

While the world has been too slow in responding to climate phenomenon, Ethiopia has been playing leading role to mitigate and adapt climate change and green economy through demonstrating practical commitment. Some months ago, the United Nations Environmental Program (UNEP) Executive Director Erik Solheim acknowledged Ethiopia's commitment to contribute and promote green climate economy globally.

Since August 19, 2016, Ethiopia has been serving as Chair of the Climate Vulnerable Forum, a coalition of 43 countries from Africa, Asia and Oceania and Latin America that are extremely vulnerable for the negative consequences of climate change.

In the recent Marrakech Climate Conference, the United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said: " No country, irrespective of its size or strength, is immune from the impacts of climate change, and no country can afford to tackle the climate challenge alone." Even though the crises are global, the least responsible for the cause are the ones suffering most from the consequences.

Ethiopia is a case in point in addressing the issue with full energy and advocate for Africans. At the Copenhagen UNFCCC Conference in 2009, more than any nation, Ethiopia was able to propose the solution for this staggering problem.

Contrary to this, the world's largest carbon emitters, US and China are failing to discharge their commitments.

In the conference, Ethiopia was boldly telling the world the injustice by the developed nations which become rich at the expense of the developing ones. It was in this historic dealing that the late Prime Minister, Meles Zenawi proposed a finance deal to support the developing nations to mitigate climate change and develop their economies through increasing clean technology.

This Great Leader whose ideas on climate change remain to be global issues was so determined, practical and visionary to successfully secure the promise of USD 100 billion per annum from developed to developing nations.

In addition to these global roles, Ethiopia has been carrying out several activities to pursue the development of the climate resilient economy and cope up with the impacts of climate change. For instance, it has incorporated issues related to climate change in its sustainable development strategies and programs.

It is obvious that Ethiopia became the leading country in the world in designing the Climate Resilient Green Economic Strategy (CRGE). Through this strategy, Ethiopia aims to become a middle-income and carbon-neutral nation by 2025. Because of this prudent strategy, Ethiopia became an Accredited Entity to the Green Climate Fund (GCF). Realizing its leading contributions, the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) played a critical role in supporting Ethiopia so that it would succeed in realizing the strategy. This has considerably strengthened the country's struggle to adapt to climate change and achieve its sustainable development goals.

The country has successfully integrated the CRGE in every development sector. As a result, great achievements have been registered so far. Pursuing the vision of the country, all citizens across the nation are engaged in the campaign of planting trees in every districts and Kebeles.

Moreover, the national railway that use electricity, the 756 km Chinese-built railway, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam that is the largest dam in Africa, the recently inaugurated Gibe III hydro power project and the like are few of the many that are environmentally friendly. All these contribute a great deal in supporting the development of green economy.

Furthermore, the nation has pursuing another strategy and seeing to its implementation in order to mitigate the consequence of the climate change. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, are working to incorporate the issue of Climate Change in the curriculum in order to produce environmentally sensitive and responsible citizens.

This initiation is expected to increase the awareness of the political leaders and equip the young generation to protect the environment. This is a conscious decision that produces long lasting effects. That is a clear indication of the nation's commitment to deal with the problem.

These and other measures that the country has been carrying out in order to reduce the damaging consequences of this global phenomena can demonstrate the effort of the nation. Just as Ban Ki-moon states: "...no country can afford to tackle the climate challenge alone.", Ethiopia needs the meaningful cooperation and support from development partners to realize the CRGE.