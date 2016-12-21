Ethiopia: Remembering Migrants At a Time of Unprecedented Human Tragedy

opinion

Every year on December 18, the International Day of Migration is marked. Since World War II, this is the first time that the entire world has been engulfed by the crisis of migration with unprecedented number of migrants across the globe.

There has never been a year as crucial and critical as 2016 with a record number of people trying to migrate from one end of the world to another.

Hundreds of thousands of Africans and Asians have tried to dare the hazardous journey of trying to cross the Mediterranean, at times at the mercy of the unscrupulous traffickers who take advantage of the desperate situation of these people. And there have been so many casualties along the way.

Ever since the so called 'Arab Uprising' has taken place, some five and six years ago, millions of people have been caught in conflict and unstable situations that have forced them to seek other beaches to save just their skin. These people have been at the mercy of factions that have decided to fight it out against one another independently of the means used.

The ways the conflicts have been developed have not spared any one of the most vulnerable sections of society including children, women and the elderly.

As millions of migrants try to avoid and flee the war zones such as Libya, Syria, Iraq, S. Sudan, Yemen, Nigeria and other areas that have been heavily involved in attacks of various sorts not excluding the terrorist groups of ISIS, Al Qaeda, Boko Haram, Al Shabaab etc. the world that enjoys relatively comfortable life and watches these episodes unfold could not be apathetic and stay aloof. Many of the conflicts that are now engulfing the major areas where there are actually warring factions are a result of some involvement in one way or another of some of the biggest and richest or most powerful countries of the world.

Theories might vary and opinions could diverge but countries such as Libya and Syria and lately Yemen have seen the direct involvement of certain foreign powers that have either been involved in the initiation of the turmoil or contributed to its escalation.

Particularly the case of Syria is really a human tragedy apart without parallels in modern day history. It is a disturbing scene to the conscience of mankind.

Seeing on a day to day basis millions of people being displaced either internally or leaving their borders and seeking shelter in neighbouring Turkey or other nearby areas such Jordan desperately trying to escape bombardments from their own government supported by outside forces and so called rebels or those opposing the Bashar Al Assad government, on the one hand, and the ISIS forces on the other, has become a terrible scenario all neutral forces and the world at large are watching with immense grief and regrets.

History will not be so gentle with all those who could have done more to avoid such human tragedy of unprecedented scale in modern days with thousands of innocent people simply caught up in the firing line of opposing factions.

These are really people who need protection and help so that they are safe from war zones where fighting has become the order of the day for the last several years.

The United Nations and other international bodies have been trying to harness resources and personnel to reach these desperate people and give them basic services such as food, water and some emergency relief and humanitarian assistance. The IOM is in a terrible challenge with little it can do to help address adequately the issue of migrants and refugees that flow in the hundreds of thousands.

UNHCR has never been so direly challenged by the current predicament of so many people fleeing not only war zones but also areas where economic despair has forced people to seek better beaches where they can lead better lives.

In the meantime, the issue of migration has become the most important and decisive issue in practically every European and Western Country.

In the UK, it has resulted to be the main issue that has divided the country into two and at the end of the day became the decisive issue that determined the withdrawal of Britain from the European Union. This issue then crossed the Atlantic and embarked in the US, determining the election of Donald Trump as the forty fifth president of the US with the core issue of migration and admission of migrants to the beaches of the US as decisive.

Several elections are expected in 2017 such as France, the Netherlands and others and the fear is that the issue of migrants will be the front issue to determine the results.

Right wing populist sentiments are riding high in these countries and solidarity with migrants risks to diminish by the day even though there are also exceptions such as the Germany of Angela Merkel who has risked her popularity and position in Germany to embrace totally the case of migrants particularly from war zones such as Syria.

Germany has received more than a million Syrians in the last few months and its 'open door policy' has been admired by the more progressive forces of Europe.

Compassion and solidarity for these migrants and refugees has been extended by countries such as Germany but the European Union as a whole has also been arguing that people in similar situation should be supported and this is the utmost moral obligation of democracies who believe that violations of human rights in one part of the world cannot be seen or left with indifference as they make their own democratic principles meaningless.

It is a matter of moral obligation and conscience to reach to these desperate people and see to it that they are not massacred en masse.

Just a few days ago, there was a conference here in Addis financed and arranged by the European Trust Fund to come to rescue to the developing situation. It approved a package of new actions under the EU Trust Fund for Africa to address the root causes of irregular migration and forced displacement in the Horn of Africa.

The Fund tries to provide sustainable support to the many refugees, displaced persons and host communities in the region. They will allow people to sustainably improve their lives in the region instead of risking their lives in the hands of traffickers and smugglers. This funding is a response to the commitments made by the EU and African partners at the Valletta Migration Summit of November 2015.

The issue of migration is very complex and needs the efforts of all stakeholders involved. It cannot be adequately addressed by local resources or efforts but needs the action in unison of the most advanced and richest nations along with other nations where actually the situation invites to displacement and migration.

For all these conditions to be met, there is need to stabilize the economic and political situation of the countries from where migration mainly originates.

This means not only the creation of working opportunities to youths who are desperately in search of prospects and peaceful conditions where political and religious strife is put under control, but also create peaceful conditions where people do not feel threatened in their safety and security while living in their homelands.

Situations where terrorist organizations are threatening the population of several countries, factions that fight against their governments are among the most serious challenges that have the potential to generate thousands and thousands of migrants and refugees.

These latest few years with the kind of escalation in local conflict areas and threats posed by terrorists' organizations have contributed to the outburst of millions of migrants and refugees and the world has been posed with serious challenges.

It is with such background that the International Day of Migrants is marked with the slogan "A day without migrants." It is with a call for solidarity and compassion that it is marked and with the hope that soon there will be the defeat of organisations such as ISIS and other terrorist bodies that have been sowing death and destruction among innocent people. It must be the time when all those who could do something to alleviate the suffering of millions, particularly the most vulnerable sections of society are accorded some sort of assistance and avoid death and suffering.

Let us conclude with the words of UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon: "On this International Migrants Day, I call on the international community to act on the global compact on safe, regular and orderly migration as an important contribution to building a world of peace, prosperity, dignity and opportunity for all.