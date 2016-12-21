South Africa: Elephant Dawn - the High Cost of Hanging Out With Elephants

analysis

How could you tell males from females? Were the elephants left-tusked or right-tusked? Who were the matriarchs? Who belonged to which family? How did they communicate? Would she ever be able to communicate with them? By finding the answers to these questions, Sharon Pincott came to be to elephants what Dian Fossey was to gorillas and Jane Goodall was to chimpanzees. By DON PINNOCK.

Given how long humans have lived in the company of animals, both tame and wild, the study of animal behaviour is surprisingly young. It only began well into the 20th century with the lab-based work of men like Ivan Pavlov, Konrad Lorenz, John Watson and BF Skinner. However, immersion fieldwork, involving long sojourns in uncomfortable, dangerous places in the company of wild animals, was pioneered by women.

In the 1960s the anthropologist Louis Leakey realised that primate behaviour was essential to understanding how human ancestors had lived. What he needed, he said, was "a mind uncluttered and unbiased by theory, a real desire for knowledge and a sympathetic love and understanding of animals". A young, untrained assistant named Jane Goodall put up her hand, convincing him that one could never appreciate the richness of animal social...