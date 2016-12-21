Ethiopia: Berhanena Selam to Launch Additional Security Printing

The Berhanena Selam Printing Enterprise said it would launch security printing of cheque, cheque personalization, electronic passport and the like locally in the near future.

At a consultative meeting held with public wing and stakeholders yesterday, Enterprise CEO Teka Abadi said : "In its 95 years journey, the enterprise has made remarkable achievements offering quality service . Currently, the enterprise is preparing to install modern offset machines at a cost of 25 million Birr to print cheques and other security materials in its seven- storey building."

According to him, the security printing would benefit the country by saving foreign currency expenditure and time.

Presenting a report, Deputy CEO Shetahun Walle said the pioneer printing house began its activity with 15 workers which has now reached 890 production and technical workers. Recently, it has graduated 138 trainees who would work in the security printing, he added.

According to him, last budget year the enterprise earned 186, 586, 551Birr surpassing the 145,219,000 Birr target .

The enterprise is working to improve its services focusing on quality and time to avoid printing delay, he added

The enterprise exclusively prints national examination papers, lottery tickets, saving account books, driving license, degree and diploma apart from the regular printing of books, newspaper and magazines covering the country's 40 percent printing service, it was learnt.