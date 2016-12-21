21 December 2016

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Berhanena Selam to Launch Additional Security Printing

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fasica Berhane

The Berhanena Selam Printing Enterprise said it would launch security printing of cheque, cheque personalization, electronic passport and the like locally in the near future.

At a consultative meeting held with public wing and stakeholders yesterday, Enterprise CEO Teka Abadi said : "In its 95 years journey, the enterprise has made remarkable achievements offering quality service . Currently, the enterprise is preparing to install modern offset machines at a cost of 25 million Birr to print cheques and other security materials in its seven- storey building."

According to him, the security printing would benefit the country by saving foreign currency expenditure and time.

Presenting a report, Deputy CEO Shetahun Walle said the pioneer printing house began its activity with 15 workers which has now reached 890 production and technical workers. Recently, it has graduated 138 trainees who would work in the security printing, he added.

According to him, last budget year the enterprise earned 186, 586, 551Birr surpassing the 145,219,000 Birr target .

The enterprise is working to improve its services focusing on quality and time to avoid printing delay, he added

The enterprise exclusively prints national examination papers, lottery tickets, saving account books, driving license, degree and diploma apart from the regular printing of books, newspaper and magazines covering the country's 40 percent printing service, it was learnt.

Ethiopia

'We Continue Developing Renewable Energy Sources,' PM Hailemariam

Ethiopia is highly endowed with electric power potential that can be developed from water, solar and geothermal.… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.