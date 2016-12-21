21 December 2016

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: First Lady - What Is Good for Women Is Good for the Economy

Photo: Amanda Lucidon/White House
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama greet His Excellency Hailemariam Desalegn, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and Ms. Roman Tesfaye.
By Tewodros Kassa

First Lady Roman Tesfaye has been honored with Special Congregational Proclamation by the General Assembly of the State of Georgia, USA, and was presented with the CELD Global Inspirational Leadership Award 2016.

A statement from the Office of the First Lady said Roman received the award at the Dubai South American - African - Middle East and Asia Annual Women Summit held December 13, 2016.

The award was in recognition of her outstanding leadership and tireless efforts in improving particularly the lives of women and children, directly contributing to fast-tracking the development of the African region.

The award automatically qualified First Lady Roman to be inducted into the Global Women Leaders Hall of Fame.

In her acceptance speech, First Lady Roman said empowering women socially, politically and economically requires high-level political commitment and investment.

She also commented: "What is good for women is good for the economy."

Roman emphasized the importance of nurturing women leaders in the business, political and academic spheres.

The first lady has also been listed as one of the top 100 most influential women in emerging economies by the Amazon Watch magazine 2016 edition launched at the summit.

The summit is a platform that brings together influential and prominent women as well as key stakeholders from South America, Africa, Middle East and Asia regions to discuss the need for recognizing and seize the untapped and profitable opportunities that women economic and political engagements represent.

The 2016 summit was held with the theme: 'Scaling Up the Rise of Women Leaders in Emerging Economies', as reported by Fana Broadcasting Corporate.

