Ethiopia, Qatar to Enhance Bilateral Ties

Ethiopia and Qatar are to implement agreements signed by high level delegation of the duo.

President Dr Mulatu Teshome said yesterday that Ethiopia and Qatar are ready to work together in bilateral, regional and international issues as he received Qatari Foreign Minister Bin Abdurahman.

Also yesterday, Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn had talks with the Qatari foreign minister.

The Ethiopian ambassador to Qatar Misganu Arga, who attend both sessions said the president recalled the recent reciprocal visits by the two countries high level delegations which was resulted in the signing of agreements.

The president further said a road map to implement the signed agreements has been prepared and would be effective in three months time. Pertinent institutions from both countries are expected to meet and identify areas to design projects which would be approved by senior officials of both countries.

The Qatari foreign minister said for his part his delegation discussed bilateral,regional and international issues.

He said the cooperation between the two countries is progressing from time to time and it would gain a momentum.

Ambassador Misganu said for his part the nation is striving for structural transformation enhancing manufacturing sector to create jobs and substitute import as well as diversifying export commodities.

The premier said Ethiopia is keen to work together with Qatar in infrastructural development, peace and security as well as regional and international affairs.

The Qatari foreign minister said for his part the economic cooperation between the two countries would be strengthened towards mutual benefit.

According to him, Qatar wants to play due role in ensuring peace and stability in South Sudan and Somalia joining hands with Ethiopia.