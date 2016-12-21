Ethiopia: Premier Visits Omo Kuraz Sugar Factories

The sugar factories would enter production phase in two months time.

Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn visited Omo Kuraz I & II sugar projects and farming activities in the area.

During his visit, the premier said the factories would enter production phase soon.

He also stressed the need for ensuring benefit of pastoralists, farmers and the country from animal rearing and farming using sugar by-products as fodder and fertilizer.

The premier added investors could be successful if they engage in agriculture, particularly in fruit and vegetable processing. He urged pertinent bodies to engage in the development of heat-tolerant crop species.

Ethiopian Sugar Corporation CEO Endawok Abte, also said the construction of the two sugar factories has reached over 90 percent.

When commenced, each factory could produce 12, 000 quintals of sugar crushing 12,000 tonnes of cane a day.

Ethiopia envisaged raising annual sugar production by tenfold (42 million quintals) completing the construction of eight sugar factories in the second Growth and Transformation Plan (GTP-II), according to EBC.