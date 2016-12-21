Ghana: Speaker Congratulates President-Elect, Nana Akufo-Addo, Commends President Mahama

press release

The outgoing Speaker of Ghana's Sixth Parliament, Mr. Edward Doe Adjaho, has congratulated the president -elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo, on his electoral victory.

He has also commended President John Mahama for conceding defeat and for admonishing his supporters to respect the outcome of the results.

Welcoming MPs to the House for the last sitting before its dissolution, Mr Adjaho described President John Mahama acceptance of the elections as a mark of statesmanship.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer secured the presidency after a third time, beating the incumbent, President John Mahama with 53.85 percent of valid votes cast. President Mahama on the other hand managed with 44.40%.

"It is also my great pleasure to, on behalf of the leadership and members of the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana, extend to His Excellency, the President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo, our heartfelt congratulations on his elections to the high office of President of the Republic of Ghana," he said.

Mr. Adjaho was optimistic that the President-elect would bring his parliamentary experience to bear on his executive office.

He was happy that another former member of parliament had climbed to the high office of President of the Republic of Ghana and Commander in Chief of its Armed Forces.

"Having served as a member of this august House for three consecutive terms, it is our expectation that His Excellency the President-elect, will bring his understanding and wealth of parliamentary experience to bear on his Executive office. It is the fervent hope of this House that this will culminate in an epoch of mutual respect and strengthened symbiotic relations between the Executive and the Legislative organs of State," he noted.

He also commend the Electoral Commission, the security agencies, religious bodies and civil society organisations, development partners as well as local and international observers, for the roles they played in ensuring a free and fair elections.

Mr. Adjaho also took the opportunity to congratulate all MPs who retain their seats and those who lost for the manner in which they conducted themselves before, during and after the general elections.

He urged non-returning MPs to pack their things and get ready to vacate their offices for their successors.

"I urge all of you non-returning Members to leave these Parliamentary precincts with enthusiasm and hope, and demonstrate same by packing out and vacating your respective offices by the 6th of January, 2017 in order to facilitate a smooth transition for the incoming MPs elected to replace you," the Speaker said.

He encouraged Ghanaians to take pride in the blessing of peace and tranquility bestowed on the country by the Almighty God and to continue to thank him for his beneficence on our nation Ghana.

The recall of the House, which in consonance with standing order 42 (3), is to enable the legislators consider salaries and emoluments for Article 71 office holders.

The MPs are also expected to receive the President's last state of the nation address and pass the Right to Information Bill before the House is dissolved on January 6 2017.

Source: ISD (Gilbert Ankrah)