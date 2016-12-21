20 December 2016

Government of Ghana (Accra)

West Africa: UN Supports Mediation By Presidents Mahama and Buhari

The United Nations has expressed full support for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) mediation efforts being led by Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama and President Muhammadu Buhari of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with respect to the situation in The Gambia.

It commended the firm stance taken by the Heads of State and Government of the ECOWAS Authority including the decisions to take all necessary actions to enforce the outcome of the presidential election, guarantee the protection of President-elect Adama Barrow, and to attend the inauguration of President-elect Adama Barrow on January 19, 2017.

A statement issued by the United Nations Secretary General, Mr. Ban Ki-Moon, in New York On Tuesday said that the Secretary-General remained deeply concerned about the situation in The Gambia following the presidential election on December 1.

"He is particularly worried that the Independent Electoral Commission continues to be under the control of military forces. He urges the Gambian security forces to uphold their neutrality and demonstrate restraint under the unfolding circumstances", the statement stated.

Source: ISD (R. Harry Reynolds, New York)

