21 December 2016

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: SABC Board to Be Appointed After Inquiry

Pretoria — President Jacob Zuma will wait for the National Assembly to conclude its inquiry into the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) before he appoints an interim board for the broadcaster.

President Jacob Zuma recently accepted the resignation of the Chairperson of the Board of the SABC, Professor Mbulaheni Obert Maguvhe.

Maguvhe was the only board member left, after two members resigned last month.

"According the Broadcasting Act, 1998, the National Assembly may after an inquiry and by the adoption of a resolution, recommend the dissolution of the SABC Board.

"Upon the dissolution of the board, the President is required by the Broadcasting Act to appoint an interim board consisting of three executive members of the board and five persons recommended by the National Assembly," the Presidency said.

The Broadcasting Act requires the President to appoint the interim board within 10 days of receiving recommendations from the National Assembly.

The interim board is appointed for a period not exceeding six months.

"The President will wait for the National Assembly to conclude its inquiry. Any further decision regarding the SABC board will be guided by the recommendations of the National Assembly," the Presidency said.

