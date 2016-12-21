21 December 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Swelindawo Murder Accused Abandons Bail Bid

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo).

The man accused of murdering Khayelitsha resident Noluvuyo Swelindawo, a lesbian whose killing sparked fears she was targeted because of her sexuality, abandoned his bail application in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Earlier Signice Mdani, 24, contradicted his lawyer Samantha Hendricks who had said he did not want to apply for bail.

Magistrate Vincent Ketye found that there was a discrepancy when he checked to see if Mdani had understood what Hendricks had said.

He gave the two a chance to consult while he carried on with other cases. When the case resumed Mdani opted not to apply for bail.

The case was postponed to February 15 for post-mortem results and for further investigation.

Mdani will not have to be in court in person for this next appearance.

Instead proceedings will will be conducted via video link from Pollsmoor Prison.

Demonstration against bail

About 30 people who were happy with the decision to keep Mdani behind bars sang outside court on Wednesday.

Many are regulars at court cases involving crimes against women and children, travelling to court by taxi to show support to the victims' families and to show that they are against bail for people arrested for such crimes.

After Swelindawo's body was found on a footbridge in Driftsands on December 4, there were concerns within the LGBTI community that her murder may have been related to intolerance around her sexuality.

Supporters from Pink Triangle, Sonke Gender Justice and the Social Justice Coalition were in court to watch proceedings on Wednesday.

Mdani was arrested on December 5.

Source: News24

