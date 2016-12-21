Botswana: Kwerepe Hands Over Savings Books to Accident Victims

Molepolole — The Assistant Minister for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Mr Thato Kwerepe, on Tuesday (December 20) handed over savings books credited with P9 677.41 to victims of the Matsha College road accident and their families.

The 124 students were involved in an accident last year that resulted in loss of life and injuries to some thereby prompting government and many well wishers to setup a series of interventions.

Mr Kwerepe said such interventions were aimed at ensuring that the students who had experienced such horrific accident were rehabilitated to resume their normal lives by providing the necessary support.

"Today's major activity as one of the key outcomes of the different strategies put in place is to hand over individual accounts books to the survivors of the road accident and the guardians of the deceased students," he said.

He acknowledged the support from Bankers Association of Botswana and many other organisations including individuals who contributed to raise funds for the students who were involved in the accident.

"Two special accounts were set up by Bankers Association of Botswana and the Office of the District Commissioner in Kweneng respectively where all the funds from the many donors were deposited," Mr Kwerepe said.

The efforts, he explained, showed that the students and families were not alone in their adversity as many found it relevant to dedicate time and effort in providing assistance.

"We are indebted to the spirit of giving and Botho that have been displayed by the various companies and individuals who donated not only money, but also food items and toiletry," he said.

Mr Kwerepe said the savings books were also a sign of what could be achieved out of diversity and a reminder to have a sharing and giving mentality.

He therefore urged parents and guardians of the students to jealously guard against unnecessary spending of the funds as they were meant to improve their lives.

Source : BOPA