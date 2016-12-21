Botswana: Presidential Affairs Appreciates Staff

Gaborone — The Assistant Minister for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Mr Thato Kwerepe says Batswana can manage and sustain their events well.

Speaking during the ministry's BOT50 awards and appreciation ceremony, Mr Kwerepe said the selfless dedication of the ministry staff was a demonstration of maturity and love for one's country.

He appreciated the timeless effort and dedication men and women from his ministry put towards making the BOT50 celebrations a success.

"The roving torch, which traversed the length and breadth of Botswana, re-affirmed the unified nation of Botswana. Every day when we read the daily newspaper, photos and stories of the torch were shown and this was the work of the staff of the ministry," he said.

He also acknowledged the staff of radio, television and the Office of the President for the exceptional award ceremony which was broadcast live.

"As we are gathered here, let us be proud of our achievement, especially the events leading to the actual jubilee celebration on the 30th September 2016," he said.

Mr Kwerepe further said one of the most memorable highlights of the 2016 Independence Day was the float procession of the ministry.

"The time it took to consolidate the float and the patience of the staff who put it together, I must say we told the world and those who were present the entire Botswana story." he said.

He encouraged the staff to work hard and inspire to do more for the country.

"I feel proud to have been part of this dedicated team and I am proud that the celebrations went on well, let me urge you to work hard and inspire to do more for this country we call Botswana," he said.

Source : BOPA