Namibia: Handjaba Wins Kehat Beukes Chess Tourney

MCLEAN Handjaba won the Kehat Beukes memorial chess tournament's open division at Swakopmund last weekend where over 40 chess players from across Namibia participated.

Handjaba (with a World Chess Federation (Fide) rating of 2001, is rated 6th in Namibia and is also 'candidate master') played current Namibian chess champion Charles Eichab (Fide 2070) in a key final round and managed to check mate the defending champion of the tournament. Eichab is also vice-president of the Namibian chess federation, a coach and the chief organizer of the tournament.

In the women's category Lutopu Khoa won while Xavier Hartman (13) won the junior division for players aged 20 years and younger.

The Kehat Beukes tournament is a 'celebratory' tournament of the late Dr Kehat Beukes who was Namibia's first black specialist and also president of the Namibia Chess Federation. Beukes founded the tournament in 1994 which was formerly called the Swakopmund International Chess Tournament and was renamed after his death.

The tournament is held at Swakopmund annually but for a year or two it was held in Windhoek because of venue problems.

"The idea is to engage the travelling masses in a light and fun holiday event. Always had a festive feel to it," Eichab told The Namibian. "This year was a huge event. We had a huge turn-up for a holiday event. The players were happy and excited. That is the only thing an organiser wants."

According to Eichab Namibian chess is "alive and well", thanks to hard work especially in the ranks of junior chess.

Namibia also improved its international ranking at the last Olympiad in Azerbaijan 2016 where he represented the country with Dante Beukes, Leonard Mueller, Sanders Oberholzer and Max Nitzborn.

So, why is chess good for a person?

"It enhances focus, is geometrically beautiful and teaches spatial concepts among young children which is the basis for all mathematical training. It trains calculations, ability to see things through others eye, hones memory, sharpens intuition, and develops countless behavioral skills," said Eichab.

As from next year, there will be new open tournament in new towns.

"Ten towns in Namibia will have big events and we hope players will travel and support local players in various towns. We will have the national events as well. They are the Namibian champs, junior champs and women's championships. Next year will be the busiest year in the history of Namibian chess," said Eichab.