Namibia: Ongwediva to Formalise Omatando

OMATANDO area outside Ongwediva town will be formalised next year following the conclusion of talks between the council and the Oukwanyama Traditional Authority.

Omatando 1, 2 and 3 became part of Ongwediva in September 2012 when the town's borders were extended to include Okatope, Oupumako, Omusheshe, Okaandje, Okahenge, part of Ondjondjo, Oshidhilaadhila, Ohendjele and Omayanga villages.

Council spokesperson Jackson Muma said all properties at Omatando will be registered first to provide council with information necessary to inform the planning process before the formalisation is done.

According to Muma, for proper planning and a coordinated development, there will not be any new developments until the planning process is done.

Equally, he added, homestead owners should not sell plots since the council will now have to take over that role.

Muma also said the council budgeted N$800 000 during 2016-17 towards the formalisation of Omatando.