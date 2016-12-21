Malawi: Blantyre District Commemorates World Aids Day

Blantyre — Group Village Headman (GVH) Zinganguwo of Senior Chief Kuntaja in Blantyre Tuesday called for collaborated effort from different stakeholders in the protection of girls in the district from contracting HIV as a way of preventing Aids.

He said this during the commemoration of World AIDS day Tuesday at Chilangoma school ground.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Group Village Headman Zinganguwo who was representing Senior Chief Kuntaja, said chiefs in the area conduct different programmes for girls and boys as a whole to sensitize them on the importance of HIV testing and the use of condoms.

He said both girls and boys are encouraged to go to school and avoid indulging themselves into sexual activities until they are of the right age and married.

On the importance of empowering girls and women on HIV and Aids prevention, Zinganguwo said girls are the country's future and that the well being of every society lies in the hands of women such that it was important that girls in every society should be encouraged to abstain from sexual practices for them to grow into responsible women.

Blantyre District Medical Officer (DMO), Dr. Lilian Maliro said the majority of HIV infections are in women and children attributing the trend to poverty and other bad social practices.

She said Blantyre District Health Office (DHO) is working in collaboration with its partners to sensitize communities on HIV and Aids prevention and are putting in place different interventions in the communities.

"We want to end further HIV infections by empowering girls and young women. Blantyre DHO is working with the Ministry of Health to ensure that health centers have enough workers and drugs to be provided to the communities.

"We are also working with partners like One Community to sensitize communities on HIV and Aids prevention as well as carry out strategies to end HIV such as improving HIV testing services in the district," the DMO said.

Maliro said the DHO is encouraging community participation by working with community leaders such as village headmen in order to sensitize their subjects on issues of HIV and Aids.

"As an Office, we believe the community based approach is the best approach and so we are working with community leaders and structures like schools and churches to make sure HIV testing services are implemented throughout the country," she commented.

Maliro said the Office adopted the 90-90-90 model to help them in the HIV testing services.

According to the DMO, the 90-90-90 approach seeks to ensure that 90 percent of the population gets tested to know their status, 90 percent of those living with HIV and Aids access anti-retroviral therapy and that 90 percent of those on ART should achieve viral suppression. This is to ensure that there is no transmission of HIV and Aids in the long run.

The event was sponsored by One Community and Wolrec. It was conducted under the theme 'Fight for HIV Prevention, Empower Girls and Young Women'.

Traditional dances, drama, poems and songs were among other activities at the function.

World AIDS day falls on December 1, every year.