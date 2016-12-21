Malawi: Heart to Heart Foundation Hands Over Water and Sanitation Facilities

Machinga — A Korean organization, Heart to Heart Foundation has drilled and rehabilitated 21 boreholes and constructed 27 toilets in Machinga primary schools in a bid to promote hygiene as the organization is geared to eliminate the blinding trachoma by 2020.

District Education Manager for Machinga, Sarah Khozi commended Heart to Heart for handing over boreholes and toilets to Matiti Junior Primary school at Chikweo in the district Tuesday where 217 girls will share four toilets and 284 boys will share the four others.

She noted that schools are child friendly when water and sanitation facilities are in place and are put to good use.

Khozi therefore called on teachers and learners to care for the facilities to ensure hygiene is promoted at the school.

She said lack of such facilities in schools contributes to absenteeism and drop out.

Machinga is among the districts in Malawi with higher prevalence rates of trachoma which is considered a leading cause of preventable blindness in sub-Sahara Africa where inadequate water supply, poor environmental sanitation and poor economic status are common factors.

Heart to Heart Foundation Country Director, Boyce Nyirenda said his organization intends to train water points committees for all the boreholes drilled in the district to ensure continued use of the boreholes in case of minor faults.

The Heart to Heart Foundation has spent K128, 000,000.00 in drilling, rehabilitating of boreholes and construction of boreholes in the district between 2015 and 2016.

The organisation aims at eliminating the blinding trachoma in Machinga by carrying out eye surgeries and conducting community sensitization on the prevention of trachoma.

Mostly the Korean organization use learners and teachers to carry out messages to communities in the district on consistent face and hand washing to avoid the trachoma, a chronic infection of the conjunctiva caused by the bacterium Chlamydia Trachomatis.

If not treated, the result in scarring of the cornea leads to blindness, according to the Trachoma source book.

Heart to Heart Foundation in collaboration with Malawi Institute of Education recently launched a trachoma source book for primary school teachers for teaching learners on ways of preventing blindness from trachoma.

Korean International Cooperation Agency (Koica) funded the developing and printing of the source book which will be used from second term next year in Machinga schools.

In the meantime, District Water Development Officer for Machinga, Steve Meja commended all the organization in the district that have contributed to promotion of hygiene.

Meja mentioned that Heart to Heart Foundation, Participatory Development Initiative, Jpeigo, Emmanuel International through Nira Project and Water Wells for Africa are organisations that have drilled boreholes and constructed toilets in Machinga.