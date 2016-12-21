21 December 2016

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Parliament Row As MPs Reject 'Bullying', Maridadi and Mliswa Lead Uproar Against Bond Notes Motion

THERE was drama in parliament this Tuesday as opposition MPs sang in protest against the imposition of a motion by Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa who had come to parliament late.

Chinamasa, who joined the house nearly an hour after business had started, sought to suspend the debate on how corruption has become rampant in government to allow for the second reading of the bond notes bill.

"Mr Speaker Sir, government business today must be given prominence and I am, therefore, moving that the debate do now adjourn," suggested Chinamasa.

Acting Speaker, Reuben Marumahoko, ignited the protest when he then attempted to cancel a presentation by Norton legislator Temba Mliswa by asking "Anyone to second?"

James Maridadi, Mabvuku Tafara MP, said, "My point of order is that earlier on, you recognised honourable members who were supposed to speak. The minister came in late, we have laws and regulations in this House and Ministers must respect them."

With fellow MPs beating the tables in protest, Maridadi continued, "We are not at a political party rally where they do what they want because of seniority. This is Parliament; it is the legislature and honourable Mliswa wants to debate issues of Constitution making."

Mliswa, who was also resisting to the move interjected. "I was to speak because you had already given me permission. There should be rule of law in parliament. We can't allow Zanu PF to bully people everywhere including in this house," he said.

Soon after, Magwegwe MP Anele Ndebele told the speaker that they can make the house "ungovernable" if he conceded to Chinamasa's suggestion. The MPs broke into song with some lyrics reminding Jonathan Moyo of how he 'stole' the Zimdef funds where he is a trustee.

Local government minister Saviour Kasukuwere tried to persuade Mliswa while MDC-T vice president Nelson Chamisa tried to calm Maridadi to no avail.

Marumahoko eventually conceded saying, "What is the excitement about? This is honourable Mliswa whom you know, what is funny about it. He does not look different."

