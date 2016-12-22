Uganda: Goodbye Matia Nsubuga Everyman's Politician, Gentleman

Photo: Dominic Bukenya Daily Monitor

MPs pay their last respect to the fallen Democratic Party Secretary General Mathias Nsubuga.

column

I did not have a formal relationship with the Matia Nsubuga. Having seen him from his days as a Democratic Party youth-winger into a businessman, political operator to Member of Parliament to our last meeting in October, he was a man of all seasons. In 1985 when he returned from Nairobi, his young family interacted with ours all times of day. Most of the older family members carry old gifts from Matia such was his generosity. At our last meeting I reflected on the day in 1988 he gifted me with his own wedding suit.

We stood on the balcony of his home and I reminded him that we had stood on the balcony of another home he rented in Mutundwe twenty five years earlier before poking him what was so special with living on hilltops. Matia said he would leave that story to another time. Infact our conversation was very tentative. When he asked me to talk about politics, I also told him to wait for another time. Even though political developments in Uganda had moved us in divergent paths, I only remember telling him to always field advice from people outside the theater.

At the end of the meeting he offered coffee he knew my taste for the bitter black. He spoke haltingly even though I didn't notice anything out of the ordinary. The drive to his house had been challenging, Wakiso rural has a laughable road network. He drove ahead of me until Zana roundabout got out of the car shook my hands and bid farewell. Behind as I went home I tried to frame the Matia of all times.

Many times for no particular reason, I yelled at him, yet when it was turn to yell back he never did in reprimand. One such occasion was the frantic effort to trace Nasser Ssebaggala the former Mayor of Kampala who had flown into the United States with his new bride Catherine Nabagesera into the noose of US law enforcement who had questioned him on prior visits for possession of forged US monetary instruments. Matia was at a loss how his principal, the Mayor had flown without notifying anyone of his existing predicament. But Matia sat behind him in court every single day of trial in Boston. I moonlighted for this paper while attending Harvard Law School and the day the jury rendered judgment, my editor and mentor then Charles Obbo told me they sold copies upon copies. A 22 point headline was and is still big in news.

Immediately after the February election, I called Matia after a long time. Matia told me, "Karoli I lost. It wasn't fair but I have moved on." It reminded me of another conversation with my uncle John Kawanga who lost in 2011 to my peer Mathias Mpuuga. He had also said Masaka would very soon get used to their new Member of Parliament and everything would be history. Such graciousness explains why both quickly repaired relations with their successors.

I once warned a politician who was trying to get even with Matia. I told him he would lose the bet, no one would ever go into the merits of his case. Matia ever youthful, jolly, helpful and compassionate had managed to be around with very few enemies in politics. Even his own would turn against him. He didn't have to take the sage's advice especially from a non-politician but it was the best advice he ever took in a long time. It kept him rehabilitated and alive for another fight.

As tears welled in people's eyes, most focused on the problem solving skills Matia had. One person in the Diaspora one time told me, Matia was the good Samaritan who after helping you also followed up to ensure you were not mismanaging or squandering the help. For his party DP, his death highlights the continued journey of the Jews to the Promised Land, to choose the narrow path or be imbibed with false prophecies, Sleep well Matia, Eternal Rest God Grant you!

Mr Ssemogerere is an Attorney-at-Law and an Advocate.