Malawi: Phalombe District Council Commends Youths for Tracking Masaf 4

Phalombe — Phalombe District Council on Tuesday commended youths in the district for actively tracking Masaf4 Projects and bringing out various challenges beneficiaries of the projects were facing during the course of their work.

Through an interface meeting between the District Council and community members who represented all the beneficiaries of the Programme, the council noted that youths across the district had taken keen interest in ensuring that there was transparency and accountability in the programme by among other things highlighting on loopholes that brought many negatives in the programme.

Monitoring and Evaluation Officer for Phalombe District Council, Morson Magombo said due to awareness campaigns targeting beneficiaries and close monitoring that the youths voluntarily conducted, many beneficiaries came to a good understanding of the objectives of Masaf4; a thing the M&E Officer described as positive to development.

"Problems such as corruption attempts by some authorities in the field were quickly brought to our attention and we swiftly acted upon them to an extent that we can confirm that we have not lost a lot of money to crooks this time," he said.

One Masaf4 beneficiary, Maria Khanawe from Traditional Authority Nkhumba told Malawi News Agency that of all the years she has been participating in Local Development Fund projects, 2016 is the only year in which she has faced fewer challenges.

Commenting on the youths' initiatives that earned them the Council's credit, Representative of Phalombe Youth Arms Organization, Eric Manjolo pledged to equip the youths with more knowledge on development tracking in order to promote the spirit of monitoring government projects among citizens in the district.