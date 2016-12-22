Namibia: SKW Overall Winner in 2016 Tennis League

SPORT Klub Windhoek (SKW) claimed the men and women's first division Namibia Tennis Association's (NTA) 2016 inter-club league titles.

In the equally competitive men's second division, traditional front runner Central Tennis Club (CTC) 2A also in 2016 was the most successful team, outplaying their rivals with an impressive overall average match point tally of 16 out of 20 possible points per match.

Runners-up OTB Sports managed to win only 13 average match points. In the men's third division, the City of Windhoek beat the Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) to the top prize.

The women's first division saw the SKW side led by veteran champion player Amanda van Wyk prove too strong for the other competitors. The women's second division title race was a tight affair between DTS and OTB Sport.

In the end, DTS managed to collect the most points overall.

According to NTA League coordinator Robert Riethmueller a record number of 22 teams consisting of about 150 players competed for the club championship points this year.

For the first time the tennis league comprised of three divisions for men and two for women, unlike the previous years when only two divisions for men and a single one for women were contested.

"The league was divided into more divisions to encourage more players and teams of different playing levels to compete in club tennis. The club league was played in a home and away mode. Matches took place each second or third Saturday between the end of May to the end of November," Riethmueller explained.

The registered teams represented established tennis clubs like Nampol, SKW, DTS and CTC while newcomers such as the City of Windhoek or the Patrick Iyambo Police College also entered the fray.

The Central Tennis Club had the most number of teams, including associate sides Nust and OTB Sports.

Another notable team that participated in the league for the 2016 season was the University of Namibia (Unam) which returned to club tennis after a year's absence.