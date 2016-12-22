Malawi: 'Improving Nutrition Status Requires Concerted Efforts'

Mangochi — Save the Children International has said nutrition sensitive and high impact interventions in addressing shortfalls in improving nutrition and health status in the country requires concerted efforts.

Support for Nutrition Improvement Component (SNIC) Programme Manager, Martin Tembo made the remarks on Tueday at the end of a two day joint government and civil society organizations review and planning meeting of nutrition activities in Mangochi.

He said the programme which aims at dealing with two major things in the area of stunting and anaemia among women and children would only be effective if organisations in the sector established meaningful partnerships.

"In view of the fact that civil society organizations work to complement government in its development plans, it would be worthwhile to work closely together in improving the status of pregnant, lactating mothers and children under the age of five," the Programme Manger added.

Tembo emphasized that it would be important for implementing partners to be guided by the interdependency of sectors and activities such as agriculture, health and education in consolidating efforts to attaining high nutrition standards.

"Integration of services will be essential so that all of us respond to the nutrition and health needs of people in the district," He noted.

Department of Nutrition HIV and Aids (DNHA) nutritionist responsible for Mangochi, Hilda Chilabade Kuweruza advised the district nutrition coordinating committee to work towards achieving the goal of SNIC which was to reduce child stunting and maternal and child anaemia among others.

She assured the council that on its part the DNHA would continue to provide policy, guidance and visionary strategic direction for the improvement of not only nutrition status of people in the country but the general uplifting of quality life in the country.

"Government remains committed to improving the health and nutrition status of people in the country. One of the ways to achieve such results is through the use of the care group model which directly involves local communities to work out their own solutions to nutrition challenges," Kuweruza said.

Director for Planning and Development for Mangochi District Council, Walter Chikuni said the district would strive at addressing effects of nutrition and health on development by adopting the nutrition for sustainable national development approach.

"Owing to the fact that undernourished children have low resistance to infection and that 59 percent of health care costs are associated with malnutrition the council will make every effort to come up with very nutrition sensitive development plans to improve standards of life in the district," He added.

"Mangochi District Council realizes that everyone has a stake in efforts of fighting stunting, undernourishment and maternal and child anaemia this is the more reason we will not relent in the establishment of partnerships to address that," he pointed out.

Mangochi is among the 14 districts in the country implementing SNIC through Save the Children with funding from the World Bank for a three year period since 2015.

SNIC is an approach which engages community volunteers to take health and nutrition messages door to door with the aim of achieving the global movement of scaling up nutrition in the first 1000 special days divided into two of 270 of pregnancy and 730 of the child's two years in life.