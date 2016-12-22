Uganda: Gulu to Close Juvenile Remand Home

Photo: Cissy Makumbi/Daily Monitor

In need. Some of the children at Gulu Remand Home.

Gulu — Gulu District local government is set to close Gulu Remand Home over inadequate funding.

The district chairperson, Mr Martin Ojara Mapenduzi, said they can no longer run the remand home since they have no food to feed the juveniles. He said keeping the juveniles at the facility while hungry is a gross violation of their rights.

No support

Mr Mapenduzi, while addressing stakeholders during a meeting at the Office of the Prime Minister in Gulu Town on Tuesday, said: "Other districts have failed to remit money for running the facility. The facility has also been running on generous handouts from NGOs, but currently the support is no more."

Quarterly, Gulu District alone contributes Shs500,000 towards the operation of the facility.

Mr Mapenduzi explained that the recent food [maize flour and beans] donated by World Vision has been consumed, adding that they are now left with no option but to shut down the facility.

He said recently, the district contacted the Ministry of Gender for a solution "but they told us they have nothing else to do. What option are we left with?" he asked.

The Minister of State for Northern Uganda, Ms Grace Kwiyucwiny, however, told Daily Monitor in an interview: "The remand home is a good place to ensure that children are not lost. Closing such a facility will negatively impact society."

She added that she will follow up the matter with the Ministry for Gender but called on non-governmental organisations to chip in and ensure the home stays open.

Ms Goretti Oketch, the district community development officer in charge of the facility, said juveniles are in dire need of food.

"Sometimes we get food that lasts three days and after, we need to look for other well-wishers. Closing the facility would be a good option although we are worried where the offenders will be taken," Ms Oketch said.

The facility was established in 2009. It was agreed that all districts, whose children are brought at the remand home should contribute, but there contribution has never taken effect.

Other challenges include delays in handling cases of juveniles both at police and in courts and a number of juveniles keep on reappearing at the remand home on different charges

Gulu Remand Home serves seven other districts in Acholi sub-region and currently holds 58 child offenders, out of which 40 are capital offenders on murder, rape and defilement cases.