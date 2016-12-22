Uganda: Police Investigate Inmate Murder

Tororo — Police in Tororo District are holding a 35-year-old inmate of Morukatipe Prison for allegedly stabbing to death a fellow inmate on Monday morning.

Musa Sewanyana, a resident of Nantabulirwa village in Seeta, Mukono District, has been on remand on charges of aggravated defilement, which he allegedly committed in Busia District in 2014.

It is reported that on Sunday night, he sodomised another inmate identified as Paul Oketch, who made an alarm asking to be rescued by other inmates.

"Unfortunately, Sewanyana, who did not want other inmates to know what was going on, stabbed Oketch twice in the neck," Mr Sowali Kamulya, the police spokesperson for Bukedi region, said.

Mr Kamulya said they are holding Sewanyana at Tororo Central Police Station and police have recovered a blood-stained knife at the scene of crime.

Mr Kamulya said the deceased was rushed to a nearby health centre within the prison at 1am but he succumbed to the wounds later at around 6am.

Prison warders on duty on Monday night declined to comment on the incident as they are not mandated to speak to the media.

The police, however, said authorities at the facility may have to explain circumstances under which inmates are allowed to own sharp objects such as knives.

Mr Kamulya said investigations discovered that Sewanyana has been sodomising other inmates.

"Some inmates confessed to having reported Sewanyanas' sexual advances to the officer in-charge of the prison," he added.

Confession

At Tororo Central Police Station on Tuesday, Sewanyana confessed to detectives that he had committed the offence out of anger over allegations that he had sodomised Oketch, which he claims were false allegations. The suspect faces murder charges once investigations are complete. This will be on top of the charges of aggravated defilement, for which he was incarcerated.