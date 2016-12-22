Uganda: Lining Up Behind Candidates Could Fail LC 1 Polls - Bishop

Luwero — The Bishop of Kasana- Luwero Diocese, has criticised the government proposal to elect LC1 leaders by lining up behind candidates.

The prelate reasoned that the mode of election is odd and could scare away potential voters.

Bishop Paul Ssemogerere, who on Tuesday delivered his Christmas and New Year message at Mary Queen of Peace Cathedral in Luwero Town said, although the government proposal was brought in good faith, it could accelerate violence and disfranchise voters.

The bishop said lining up could create room for intimidation where one is forced to vote a particular candidate because some gifts were exchanged, including cash even when that particular candidate lacks leadership skills.

"You know how our society behaves during the election period. I have heard in some circles, although it has not been officially announced, that the voters will have to line up behind candidates of their choice. Here we shall be breeding discontent and enmity," Bishop Ssemogerere said.

He added: "Some people will stay away from the exercise for fear of being persecuted."

Voting by lining up behind candidates for LC1 and LC2 was adopted in 2014 after Parliament overwhelmingly endorsed it during the debating and passing of the Local Government Amendment Bill 2014.

Recently, the government announced that it had secured about Shs37 billion to organise both LC1and LC2 elections, which is far below the Shs550 billion it had earlier budgeted to organise secret ballot.

The bishop, however, welcomed the local council elections, describing it as a very important step by government to streamline leadership gaps at the grass root level. He called for a mass sensitisation of the public before the elections are conducted.

The bishop has also expressed concern over the depleted environment. He said it is due to the prolonged drought conditions in many parts of the country.

The elections

Uganda has not conducted elections for LC1 (village) and LC2 (parish) for the last 16 years, the last one having been held in 2001 before the country shifted from the one-party Movement system to the multiparty system of governance.