Zimbabwe: Mozambique War Affects Manicaland Tourism

Tourism sector players in Manicaland could see reduced business this holiday following the skirmishes in neighbouring Mozambique which are affecting movement of tourists in the eastern part of Zimbabwe.Apart from being a gateway into Mozambique, Manicaland offers a wide variety of tourism facilities ranging from waterfalls, white water rafting, sightseeing and camp sites, among other opportunities.

Usually the festive season is the busiest time for operators as locals and international arrivals pick.

However, this year is likely to be below expectations since fighting broke out between Mozambique's ruling Frelimo and Renamo.

Renamo has returned to the bush to push government for reform, rekindling memories of the 16-year civil war which claimed more than one million civilians. Although talks between government and the Renamo, have been ongoing reports point to sporadic fighting between the two. The Herald Business undertook a tour of tourism facilities in Manicaland last week which revealed that although operators are ready for the influx of tourists, the numbers could significantly be affected.

Musangano Lodge general manager Leonard Bwanya said while business was promising, the numbers could be affected by the developments in Mozambique.

"The developments in Mozambique are affecting business. We normally receive business from Zambia and other regional countries but it could be subdued because of the war," said Mr Bwanya.

Despite the setbacks, operators said they were geared to host tourists over the holiday.

Mr Bwanya said Musangano Lodge, an owner managed holiday resort on a property of 140 hectares in a hilly area in Mutare, is expecting to receive guests. The lodge has been operational since September 1996 and takes in 28 guests in 14 rooms.

At La Rochelle, a newly re-opened country house in Penhalonga, near Mutare, has been recognised as one of the most celebrated botanical gardens in Zimbabwe. La Rochelle also hosts corporate events, weddings and other business and social gatherings.

White water rafting is available along the Pungwe river as part of the activities offered by Aberfoyle Lodge. Golf, birding, nature walks and mountain hikes are some of the activities also on the package.

Aberfoyle Lodge is situated in the middle of tea plantations in Honde Valley.