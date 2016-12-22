Zambia: 'Disgruntled' Backs Racist Horse Shoe Restaurant Owners

Labour Minister Joyce Simukoko may have courted controversy by giving upmarket joint Horse Shoe the all clear on racism allegations.

Simukoko who had a meeting with the management and employees said that her findings had revealed that the allegation that there was racism practiced against black clients at the Horse Shoe.

She has instead called for the arrest of the member of the public identified as Mika Mwambazi who blew the whistle after having allegedly being on the receiving end of a racist act.

Simukoko said that various investigative teams had been sent to the joint whose owners are of Greek descent and nothing of a racist nature had been established.

"Whatever you have been hearing about racism at this institution is not true. The workers, in our discussion with them have denied that this racism issue did not come from them but from an outsider," said Simukoko.

"What they have are problems as in a normal working environment. As far as management and workers are concerned there is no racism at this place. It is conducive for everyone."

The Horse Shoe was on the receiving end of a social media storm over the alleged racial remarks but from the business end it was business as usual.

In November Mwambazi reportedly attempted to make a reservation for her birthday gig at the Horse Shoe in Lusaka's Rhodespark area.

But she was allegedly met with a horrific scene in which a black Zambian employee was being hurled with insults and racist comments by the place's owners who are believed to be of Greek origin.

Mwambazi, disgusted by the ordeal later took them on but was instead called "a foolish black woman" by Nikki Ioannou believed to be part of the proprietors.

She was also told to "shut the f***** up" as she tried to defend the miserable and tormented Zambian worker who referred to at some point as a "good for nothing dog".