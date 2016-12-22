Uganda: Getting a Firm Grip On City Taxis' Chaos

editorial

Efforts to streamline public transport continue in the face of stiff opposition from vested interests and unruly politicians; the latest wrinkle being the fall-out from re-distribution of loading terminals in Kampala.

Now that the Transport Licensing Board (TLB) has sensibly put its foot down, the terminals of Qualicel, Namayiba and Kisenyi will handle bus traffic in a hopefully more organised way. Passengers will gradually get to know where to board when travelling to a particular part of the country by bus. This is how it should be in an organised urban setting.

The next challenge for the TLB and traffic police is the public nuisance which comes in the shape of commuter taxis and boda bodas that have historically contested any and all efforts to regulate them. Their resistance to order is to be found in the unacceptable practice of 'kerb crawling' while touting for even unseen passengers, and loading in the middle of the road.

Boda bodas have turned the defying of traffic rules into an art form; riding down one-way streets at breakneck speed, zipping the wrong way at roundabouts or making U-turns in the middle of heavy traffic. At rush hour, they can illegally converge in one area, effectively blocking off a road.

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) had made progress at the Constitutional Square when Pioneer Bus services were granted monopoly of loading there. That progress is being steadily regressed after the Authority pulled back its enforcement officers. We implore the Authority not to cede this hard-won ground.

KCCA blames politics and powerful, though inherently insular, interests for frustrating attempts to make Kampala the city it aspires to be. How to deal with these twin monsters should be a 2017 New Year resolution.

Uganda cannot afford the bedlam on the city streets for much longer. Countless man hours are lost in gridlock. Enforcing traffic regulations and city ordinances regarding road use should, at the very least, mitigate the injury already caused.

Taxi operators must suffer stiff penalties for irresponsible loading/unloading of passengers. There was a wonderful proposal shortly before the February elections in which KCCA promised to introduce no-go areas for boda bodas. Wherever the policy was dumped, it should be rescued, dusted off and considered for implementation.

In the meantime, there is another creeping danger to civilised road use in the shape of bicycle taxis. This unregulated quantity is showing every sign of becoming a third threat. The authorities have to look into the bicycle taxis before they explode into the same menace we know taxis and boda bodas to be.