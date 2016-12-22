Malawi: FAM Commends Salima for Supporting Football

Salima — The first vice president of the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) James Mwenda has commended Salima District Council, the Salima Football Committee and individuals for their efforts in supporting the development of football.

Speaking in an interview with MANA on the sidelines of the launch of the Salima Football League, Mwenda said he was impressed with the decision to construct a stadium in the district.

"First as FAM we are very happy with what the political leadership of the council together with the secretariat has done to go ahead with the ambitious and expensive project like this one.

"This stadium will not only bring revenue to the council but it will significantly contribute to the development of football in the country," said Mwenda.

Mwenda said the stadium is a big opportunity for Salima based Super League teams to use it as a home ground.

"I am pleased to say that I have heard that MAFCO Football Club is in negotiation with the council to join the project so that they can make some quick finishing touches on the ground to enable MAFCO to use it for super league," said Mwenda.

Mwenda said that such a development will benefit both parties as MAFCO to cut in cost for travelling to play home games in Dwangwa while the council will generate more revenue.

Mwenda further said that he was happy that without any official sponsor, the Salima Football Committee has organized the district football league pegged at K1.5 million.

"I understand the 15 team league is receiving financial support from individuals. This is a good gesture towards development of sports and I urge companies working in the district to seize the opportunity and support the league," said Mwenda.

District Youth Officer Aubrey Banda said the council was very much committed in developing all sports categories.

"As a council we are happy with the Football Committee for organizing the league, this is indeed good for the development of the sport. And we promise that we will support the development of every sport," said Banda.

Chairperson of the Salima District Committee Charles Majidu said the league which kicked off last month will run up to April.

"Our passion is what forces us to run the league without an official sponsor, but we are hopeful that through individual support we are going to raise the whole MK1.5 million," said Majidu.

In his speech during the launch MP for Salima Central Felix Jumbe committed to support the league with K500,000.00.