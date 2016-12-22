Uganda: Kulambiro Is a Developed but Not So Popular Residential Area

Photo: Daily Monitor

Kulambiro is a developed but not so popular residential area.

analysis

When you hear the name Kulambiro, you would think the place is situated in a remote area. But it was given this name to describe the fast growing village 15 years ago.

A quiet place with well-established residential and rental houses that stand out in the area plus the sight of newly constructed and fenced houses is all you get to see around Kulambiro. But what is most distinctive is the dusty road that leads to this area which sets its self apart from the beautiful landscape it has to offer.

Background

Kulambiro is made up of four zones of Kasaana, Tuba, Kulambiro central and Kondoboro zones under Kyanja parish in Nakawa division bordering Kisaasi parish.

John Kasula, the chairman, Kulambiro central zone, says 20 years ago, Kulambiro was a rural setting with bushes around and the main activity was farming. Most of the vacant land was turned into a burial site that was later relocated.

"Back then, people owned big chucks of land where one person owned ten acres of land and on them, they would practice various farming activities with only a few occupants. For example, a gentleman called Yokana Gabiri used to own all the land in Kulambiro central zone," Kasula says.

Recent developments

Major changes in the area started in 1998 which has seen the area grow at a fast rate with more people buying land, building residential houses and a few apartments leading to an increase in population.

Kasula says currently, Kulambiro has an estimated population of 4m people with just about 1,000 in Kulambiro central zone.

Bernard Mulindwa, a resident narrates that when he bought land in Kasaana zone, 15 years ago, the area was very remote. "Then transport was just Shs300 to Kisaasi and taxi touts would call it "mukyalo," Mulindwa narrates.

Prices of land and rentals

Fifteen years ago, a 50 by 100 plot of land would go for Shs3m. It now goes for between Shs50m and Shs150m because of its demand and proximity to the city. Persis Namugenyi, a landlord and resident in Kasaana zone says a two-bedroom, self-contained rental goes for between Shs300,000 and Shs350,000 where as a one-bedroom rental goes for Shs80,000 and Shs100,000.

50m

average amount in shillings you need to buy a 50 by 100ft plot